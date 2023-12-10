BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were injured in a shooting in Buffalo’s Kensington neighborhood overnight Sunday, police said.

According to a city spokesperson, police responded to the call just after 4 a.m. in the vicinity of Bailey Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue, where detectives say the two men were shot while outside.

The men, both in their 40s, were taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Buffalo police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.