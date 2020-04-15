2 men hospitalized after shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting.

Officers responded to shots fired in the first block of Mariner Street around 8:30 P.M. Investigators say a 28-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, were arguing inside an apartment complex.

At some point during the dispute, both were shot.



The men were transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police say a gun was recovered and they are not looking for suspects at this time.