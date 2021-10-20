Niagara Falls man accused in Wheatfield stabbing, police chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — Two New York State Troopers, a Niagara Falls stabbing suspect and a passenger were hospitalized after a police chase and crash in Rochester Wednesday.

Investigators say US Marshals took a suspect in a Niagara County stabbing into custody at the scene on Dewey Avenue at Driving Park. That suspect, a female passenger, and two troopers were all taken to an area hospital with what police say are minor injuries.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office said in a news release, 28-year-old Marques Green is behind bars at the Niagara County Jail for allegedly stabbing a Niagara Falls man in Wheatfield and leading police on a chase in Rochester.

The sheriff’s office said the stabbing happened early Wednesday morning at Silipos, a gel manufacturer where Green allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old Niagara Falls man. The stabbing victim is in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center.

After the stabbing, Green was located in the City of Rochester and was taken into custody after a short police chase with the New York State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Green was transported to the Niagara County Jail where he awaits arraignment.

He’s facing one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Location of stabbing

Location of police chase and arrest

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.