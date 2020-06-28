2 shot,1 dead following block party in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– One woman is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Buffalo Sunday.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Police responded to calls of shots fired in near the 300 block of Koons Avenue and Walden Avenue during a large block party.

Police say a 21-year-old Buffalo woman was shot and possibly run over by a vehicle. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she later died.

A 22-year-old Niagara Falls woman was also shot. She was treated at ECMC and later released. Investigators say a handgun was found at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

