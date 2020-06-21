2 shot overnight on Buffalo’s East Side

Breaking News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday, that happened on the city’s East Side.

Police say two men, ages 27 and 34, were shot at 12:10 a.m. on the 400 block of Guilford Street. Both were transported to Erie County Medical Center.

The 27-year-old is currently listed in stable condition. The other victim was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

