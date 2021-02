BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that left two teenage boys in the hospital Saturday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near the 300 block of Langfield Drive. Detectives confirmed that both boys were shot in the leg.

They were transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital where they are currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police at (716) 847-2255.