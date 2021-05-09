20-year-old hit by gunfire sitting in vehicle early Sunday morning in Riverside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man was hit by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle early Sunday morning, Buffalo Police say.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Crowley Avenue in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood Saturday around 1:15 a.m. The Buffalo man was taken in a person’s car to Erie County Medical Center after he was shot.
Authorities say the 20-year-old was initially listed in stable condition.
Anyone who might have information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
