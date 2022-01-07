20-year-old accused of killing girlfriend’s seven-month-old son appears in court

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man accused of killing his girlfriend’s seven-month-old son was arraigned Friday morning on an indictment charging him with murder and manslaughter.

On December 12, Nasir Jackson, 20, of Buffalo was watching seven-month-old, Ocean Reed, at the Knight’s Inn on Niagara Falls Boulevard. Town of Tonawanda Police responded to the Knight’s Inn after a report the seven-month-old was unresponsive.

Jackson is accused of reckless conduct that resulted in the infant’s death. Reed was unresponsive when he was transported to Kenmore Mercy Hospital and died on December 10, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

The 20-year-old is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Nasir Jackson will be back in court on February 14 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference. He’s held without bail.

If he’s convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.