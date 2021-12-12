20-year-old arraigned on murder charge in death of seven-month-old child

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — 20-year-old Nasir Jackson has been charged with second-degree murder in the Friday death of a seven-month-old child.

Jackson was babysitting while the child’s mother was working when paramedics responded to a first aid call that the seven-month-old wasn’t breathing, Town of Tonawanda Police said in a news release.

When emergency crews arrived at the Knight’s Inn on Niagara Falls Boulevard, they tried to revive the child, but with no success.

Police said detectives determined that Jackson injured the child, which was fatal.

Nasir Jackson appeared in Town of Tonawanda Justice Court Sunday and was remanded, without bail, to the Erie County Holding Center. He’ll be back in Town of Tonawanda court at 4 p.m. on December 16.

No other information has been released.