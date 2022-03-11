BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man is facing murder charges after a burglary turned deadly.

Caleb Grooms, 20, of Buffalo, was arraigned Friday morning on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Grooms is accused of stabbing and killing 18-year-old Malcalm Davis inside a Lower East Lane home in Buffalo during an alleged burglary, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Davis died at the scene.

If convicted, Grooms could spend a maximum of life in prison.

It’s not known when the 20-year-old will be back in court. He’s held without bail.