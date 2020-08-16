20-year-old man shot on Buffalo’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday on Buffalo’s East Side.

Police say a 20-year-old Buffalo man was shot near the vicinity of East Delavan Avenue and Roslyn Street around 6:30 p.m.

He was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he was later released. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

