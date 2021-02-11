20-year-old Tonawanda man pleads guilty on drug charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Anthony J. Ciccarelli, 20 of Town of Tonawanda was back in Erie County Court Thursday afternoon, this time pleading guilty to one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, The Erie County District Attorney said.

Ciccarelli, in a separate legal matter, pleaded guilty to a second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon charge last September after accidentally shooting his girlfriend in the leg at a restaurant. He’s pending sentencing in that case.

In regard to the criminal possession of a controlled substance charge, the DA tells us Ciccarelli admitted to smoking marijuana when Cheektowaga Police approached a vehicle he was in on Shanley Street that smelled like marijuana. This happened on October 1, 2020 at 1:12 a.m.

Police searched the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana, $769 in cash, more than ½ ounce of powder cocaine and a scale recovered from underneath the driver’s seat.

We’re told Ciccarelli faces maximum time of 16 years in prison when sentenced on both cases. Sentencing is schedules for March 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Ciccarelli has been remanded without bail.