ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle collision in the town of Allegany on Monday morning, New York State Police announced.

After an investigation, officers concluded that motorcyclist Razvan Tuduc, of North Collins, was traveling northbound on Buffalo Road and failed to negotiate a turn. The motorcycle then crossed into the oncoming traffic lane, hitting a pickup truck head-on.

Tuduc was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Cattaraugus County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured.

Grant Ashley is an intern with News 4. He is currently studying political science and Spanish at the University at Buffalo.