21-year-old Niagara Falls man injured in Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.
Police responded around 12:15 p.m. near Maryland and Efner Streets where a 21-year-old Niagara Falls man was shot multiple times.
He was transported to ECMC where he was later released. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
