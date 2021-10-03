21-year-old taken to ECMC after shooting on Hudson Street in Buffalo

Crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old man from Buffalo was shot Sunday afternoon on Hudson Street in the Queen City.

Buffalo Police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Hudson Street.

The 21-year-old was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information about the shooting, Buffalo Police ask you to text or call the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

