BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old man from Buffalo was shot Sunday afternoon on Hudson Street in the Queen City.
Buffalo Police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Hudson Street.
The 21-year-old was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
If you have any information about the shooting, Buffalo Police ask you to text or call the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Crime News
- 21-year-old taken to ECMC after shooting on Hudson Street in Buffalo
- West Seneca teen shot in both legs on Broadway Saturday night
- Watson Street shooting wounds 26-year-old man in Buffalo
- Buffalo man dead in Friday night shooting on Oberlin Avenue
- One man dead following overnight shooting on 18th Street in Niagara Falls