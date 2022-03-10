BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police slapped handcuffs on a 22-year-old man for the February triple shooting at Mariner Towers.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, stands accused of shooting three people outside Mariner Towers on Feb. 4 around 7:15 p.m.

A 21-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were shot inside a vehicle. The trio was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, where they were listed in stable condition.

The 22-year-old faces attempted murder, assault and other charges, according to Buffalo Police.