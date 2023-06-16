BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man was indicted on a murder charge and a weapons charge in connection to an alleged fatal shooting on Bailey Avenue in April, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday.

It is alleged that on around 2:25 a.m. on April 2, Ryan Crawford shot 38-year-old Duryll Anderson with an illegal handgun on the 800 block of Bailey Avenue. Anderson died from his injuries.

Crawford is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

He is being held without bail and is set to return to court on July 5.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.