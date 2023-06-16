BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man was indicted on a murder charge and a weapons charge in connection to an alleged fatal shooting on Bailey Avenue in April, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday.

It is alleged that on around 2:25 a.m. on April 2, Ryan Crawford shot 38-year-old Duryll Anderson with an illegal handgun on the 800 block of Bailey Avenue. Anderson died from his injuries.

Crawford is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

He is being held without bail and is set to return to court on July 5.