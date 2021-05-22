22-year-old shot multiple times overnight on Block Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man is in the hospital after an early morning shooting Saturday.

Buffalo Police say the 22-year-old was shot multiple times just before 1 a.m. on the first block of Block Street. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a vehicle and was initially listed in stable condition.

BPD are investigating and ask if you have any information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

