23-year-old Buffalo in critical condition after early morning shooting on East Delavan and Moselle Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after he was shot near the Delavan Grider Community Center Sunday morning.
Buffalo Police say the 23-year-old was shot in East Delavan and Moselle Street area Sunday around 2:30 a.m.
He was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle where he was listed in critical condition.
If you have information about this shooting, BPD asks you call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.