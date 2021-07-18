23-year-old Buffalo in critical condition after early morning shooting on East Delavan and Moselle Street

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after he was shot near the Delavan Grider Community Center Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police say the 23-year-old was shot in East Delavan and Moselle Street area Sunday around 2:30 a.m.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle where he was listed in critical condition.

If you have information about this shooting, BPD asks you call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now