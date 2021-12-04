23-year-old Buffalo man indicted for string of alleged armed robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man accused in a string of armed robberies across Erie County was in court Friday morning on a ten-count indictment.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office said it’s alleged Abdi Kadir of Buffalo forcibly stole money and property from several Erie County hotels.

The string of armed robberies began on May 11 around 5:25 a.m. when Kadir allegedly revealed what looked to be a black pistol and stole cash from the register of a Transit Road hotel in the Town of Lancaster. The DA’s office said later that day the 23-year-old went to another hotel on Transit, showed a clerk the pistol, and stole $100 in cash from the register and $642.87 from a safe.

The next armed robbery was on May 15 around 11:50 p.m. at a hotel on Flint Road in the Town of Amherst. It’s alleged Kadir showed the clerk a pistol and stole $400 in cash.

A hotel on Millersport Highway in the Town of Amherst was hit next on May 17 around 4:40 a.m. Kadir allegedly showed the clerk a gun and stole $250 from the register, a safe and the victim’s purse. The 23-year-old was wheeling the safe out of the building on a rolling chair to a vehicle in the parking lot when a security guard tried to block the vehicle with her own vehicle. It’s alleged Kadir approached the guard pointing his gun at her, stole her gun and pointed it at the guard’s head before leaving the scene.

Four days later on May 19 around 5:03 a.m. Kadir allegedly hit a hotel on Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda, revealed a gun to the clerk and stole around $400 in cash from the register. The same day around 6:46 p.m. it’s alleged Kadir forcibly stole $280 from the register of a Rhode Island Street wine store in Buffalo.

The same day around 7:45 p.m. Kadir allegedly stole cash out of the register of a different Sheridan Drive hotel after showing the owner a gun. The DA’s office said the 23-year-old forcibly entered the owner’s home and stole a cellphone and purse.

The Sheridan Drive hotel owner called 911 after Kadir fleed. Town of Tonawanda Police officers located and arrested Kadir in connection with the two robberies in the Town of Tonawanda.

He was originally arraigned on May 20, 2021, in Tonawanda Town Court on robbery and menacing charges and was remanded without bail for a parole violation.

He’ll be back in court on January 20, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.

Kadir is facing nine counts of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree burglary.

If Abdi Kadir is convicted on all charges, he could spend a maximum of 30 years behind bars.