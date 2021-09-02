24-year-old Buffalo man sentenced to 11 years in prison for Queen City shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Demetrius Crosby, 24, of Buffalo is going behind bars for 11 years for two different shootings on Buffalo’s East Side.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says on June 9, 2020, around 5:34 a.m. Crosby went to a home on Woodlawn Avenue and knocked on the front door. When someone opened the door, he fired multiple shots with an illegal gun into the house. The door was damaged, no one was injured.

Two weeks later on June 24, 2020, around 6:55 p.m. Crosby shot a person in the leg near Norfolk Avenue and Kensington Avenue in Buffalo with an illegal gun. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree assault on June 28, 2021.

Crosby will spend a determinate sentence of 11 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.