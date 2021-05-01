24-year-old in serious condition after early morning shooting on Bailey Ave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Bailey Avenue that left a 24-year-old man in serious condition.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on Saturday on the 2500 block of Bailey Avenue. The shooting victim was located by police nearby.

The 24-year-old from Buffalo was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center in serious condition.

BPD asks if you have any information bout the shooting to call the call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.