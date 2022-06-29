BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old woman is recovering after being shot while sitting inside a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Buffalo.

The Buffalo woman was shot just before 12:30 a.m. in the first block of Courtland Avenue, according to Buffalo Police.

She was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.