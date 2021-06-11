25-year-old Buffalo man killed in Grider Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 25-year-old Buffalo man was shot and killed Thursday night on Grider Street, according to Buffalo police.

Detectives say the man was shot while on a porch in the 300 block of Grider around 11:15 p.m. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was later pronounced dead.

Buffalo police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

The shooting continues Buffalo’s recent surge in gun violence – this was at least the 40th homicide in the city this year. Buffalo is on pace to match its record for homicides, set in 1994.