BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man was shot and taken to the hospital Friday evening after he was shot during an apparent home invasion.
Buffalo Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 300 block of 15th Street off Hampshire Street.
The 25-year-old was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and is in stable condition.
Buffalo Police ask if anyone has information about this shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- ‘Aquamation’: New technology provides pet owners an alternative to cremation
- Code Blue 32 for Buffalo and Southern Erie County activated Saturday night and Sunday
- New York State COVID-19 update on Saturday, January 8
- 25-year-old shot in apparent Buffalo home invasion
- More prepackaged salads recalled due to listeria