25-year-old shot in apparent Buffalo home invasion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man was shot and taken to the hospital Friday evening after he was shot during an apparent home invasion.

Buffalo Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 300 block of 15th Street off Hampshire Street.

The 25-year-old was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and is in stable condition.

Buffalo Police ask if anyone has information about this shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.