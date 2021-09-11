26-year-old Buffalo man shot Friday night near Northumberland and Kensington Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after he was shot Friday night in the Queen City.
Buffalo Police say the 26-year-old man was shot near Northumberland and Kensington Avenue. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment in a personal vehicle.
He’s listed in stable condition.
Buffalo Police ask if you have information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Crime News
