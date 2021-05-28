26-year-old Buffalo woman dies in Friday morning shooting on Bissell Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old woman from Buffalo is dead after an overnight shooting on Bissell Avenue.

Buffalo Police say the woman was shot on the 100 block of Bissell Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Friday.

The 26-year-old was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and later declared dead.

BPD asks if you have information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.