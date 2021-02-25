26-year-old charged with attempted murder in Town of Tonawanda non-fatal shooting

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Shyheim Rodriguez, 26 has been charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree, according to Town of Tonawanda Police.

Authorities tell News 4 Rodriguez was charged after the non-fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man on Kenmore Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. The shooting happened on February 5, 2021.

Rodriguez has also been charged with one count of first-degree assault (Class B Felony) and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Class C Felony).

Town of Tonawanda Police says Rodriguez is remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail.