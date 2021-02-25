26-year-old charged with attempted murder in Town of Tonawanda non-fatal shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEB TAG, Town of Tonawanda Police, Cuffs, Siren, Badge_88901

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Shyheim Rodriguez, 26 has been charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree, according to Town of Tonawanda Police.

Authorities tell News 4 Rodriguez was charged after the non-fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man on Kenmore Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. The shooting happened on February 5, 2021.

Rodriguez has also been charged with one count of first-degree assault (Class B Felony) and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Class C Felony).

Town of Tonawanda Police says Rodriguez is remanded to the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss