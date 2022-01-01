26-year-old shot and wounded near Sycamore Street and Oberlin Avenue on NYE

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Buffalo man was shot and wounded in the Queen City on New Year’s Eve.

Buffalo Police said the shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. near Sycamore Street and Oberlin Avenue.

The 26-year-old showed up at Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.