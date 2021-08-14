26-year-old suffers non-life-threatening injuries after morning shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital Saturday morning with non-life-threatening injuries.

Buffalo Police say the man was shot just after 9 a.m. near Genesee Street and Hagen Street. He was taken to ECMC in a personal car after suffering a gunshot to his right knee.

Police ask if you have any information about the shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.