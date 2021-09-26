27-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Koons Ave. in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after he was shot on Koons Avenue Saturday night.
Buffalo Police say the man showed up at Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle with gunshot wounds. We’re told the shooting happened on the 200 block of Koons Avenue in Buffalo.
If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
