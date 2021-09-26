27-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Koons Ave. in Buffalo

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after he was shot on Koons Avenue Saturday night. 

Buffalo Police say the man showed up at Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle with gunshot wounds. We’re told the shooting happened on the 200 block of Koons Avenue in Buffalo.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Crime News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now