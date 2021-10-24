28-year-old man shot on Sears Avenue in Buffalo Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old man from Buffalo was shot on Sears Avenue Sunday morning and rushed to the hospital.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson said the man was wounded on the first block of Sears Street just before 3:30 a.m. and was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance.

The 28-year-old is in stable condition.

If you have information about this shooting, you’re asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

