28-year-old shot in Buffalo Saturday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Buffalo man is recovering after being shot Saturday afternoon.
BPD said the man was shot just after 2 p.m. near William Gaiter Parkway and Warwick Avenue. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. He’s in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020.
