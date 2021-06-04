29-year-old Buffalo man taken to ECMC after shooting on Minnesota Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man was rushed to the hospital just before noon Friday after being shot on Minnesota Avenue.

Buffalo Police say the man was shot around 11:50 a.m. on the first block of Minnesota Avenue and was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. He was initially listed in stable condition.

BPD asks if you have any information about the shooting to call or text their Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.