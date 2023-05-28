BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old male is in critical condition following an overnight shooting on Wyoming Avenue, Buffalo police said Sunday.

Police say the shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Wyoming. The man was shot multiple times while outside.

He was taken by ambulance to ECMC and is listed in critical condition.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.