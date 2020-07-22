29-year-old man dead following Niagara Falls shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara Falls Police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday.

It happened around 5:35 p.m. at Ferry Avenue and 12th Street. Police say a 29-year-old man was shot and killed. Police are currently withholding the victim’s name out of respect for the family.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls Police at 716-286-4530.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.