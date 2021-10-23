29-year-old man shot on Pembroke Avenue in Buffalo taken to ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man was shot Saturday morning on Pembroke Avenue.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson said the man was wounded on the first block of Pembroke Avenue and taken to Erie County Medical Center just before 5 a.m. in a civilian vehicle.

The man is in stable condition.

If you have information, you’re asked to text or call the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.