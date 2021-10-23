29-year-old man shot on Pembroke Avenue in Buffalo taken to ECMC

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man was shot Saturday morning on Pembroke Avenue.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson said the man was wounded on the first block of Pembroke Avenue and taken to Erie County Medical Center just before 5 a.m. in a civilian vehicle.

The man is in stable condition.

If you have information, you’re asked to text or call the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Crime News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now