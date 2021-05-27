29-year-old man to the hospital following Wednesday night shooting on Humason Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wednesday night shooting on Humason Avenue off Genesee Street sent a 29-year-old Buffalo man to the hospital.

Buffalo Police say the 29-year-old was taken in a civilian vehicle just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after being shot. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

Authorities believe the shooting happened on the first block of Humason Avenue.

If you have information regarding the shooting BPD asks you call of text their Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.