29-year-old shot multiple times on Dartmouth Avenue with a birdshot Friday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating after a 29-year-old Buffalo man was shot by a birdshot multiple times Friday night.

BPD tells us officers responded to the 400 block of Dartmouth Avenue just before midnight. The Buffalo man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. Officials say his injuries weren’t life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.