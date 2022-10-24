BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested on Sunday following an alleged terroristic threat on social media made towards a student at Hutch Tech High School, police said.

Buffalo police say they were alerted of a message posted online on Oct. 19 that threatened a student. In connection with the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, police identified a suspect and conducted a search at a home on the 200 block of Florida Street Sunday morning, where they say two handguns were seized: a loaded SCCY 9mm pistol and a single-shot Derringer, with no one in the home having a permit to possess the weapons.

Photos: Buffalo Police Department

Police say the suspect behind the social media post, a 16-year-old Buffalo male, has been charged with one count of making a terroristic threat and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Crystalann Lott, 38, of Buffalo has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

Bishara Lott, 50, of Buffalo has been charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. His higher charges stem from him being prohibited from carrying a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

The investigation is still ongoing.

In a press conference regarding the threat on Monday, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced the establishment of the Threat Management Unit within the department. The new subdivision will be trained to deal specifically with crimes such as mass casualty events, violent extremism and threats to mass gatherings among others.

“This [unit] will allow us the ability to have a more directed approach and move on these very quickly,” Gramaglia said. “These [threats] are not a joking matter, these are something that will be taken very seriously and if you make this threat, we are going to use every last bit of resources available to us.”