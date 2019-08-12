3 arrests made at Bryan Adams concert at Darien Lake

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — In comparison to some other concerts this year, arrests at the Bryan Adams and Billy Idol show this past Friday were very few.

Only three people were named by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Buffalo residents Julie, 48; John, 26; and Joseph Adam, 22, were charged with second-degree harassment.

Joseph was accused of striking a security guard, and John allegedly grabbed and shoved one.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Julie punched a security guard in the head and then tried to re-enter the venue after being ejected.

She was additionally charged with trespassing.

The three were given tickets to appear in Town of Darien Court on August 20.