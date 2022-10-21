BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were recovered following the execution of a search warrant on Duerstein Street, Buffalo Police said.

A loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high capacity magazine, a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch along with small quantities of fentanyl and cocaine were all recovered during the raid.

Photo: Buffalo Police Department

Aaron Watson, 24, Quandre Colston, 19 and Tyrese King, 18, all of Buffalo, were arrested and charged with two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of third and fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree. Watson was also charged with an additional count of fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.