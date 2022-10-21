BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people are facing charges after weapons and drugs were recovered following the execution of a search warrant on Duerstein Street, Buffalo Police said.
A loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle with a high capacity magazine, a loaded Glock 22 with a fully-automatic switch along with small quantities of fentanyl and cocaine were all recovered during the raid.
Aaron Watson, 24, Quandre Colston, 19 and Tyrese King, 18, all of Buffalo, were arrested and charged with two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of third and fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree. Watson was also charged with an additional count of fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
***
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.