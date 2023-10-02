BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Colombian nationals were arraigned Monday in connection with the June burglary of an Amherst home, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

It is alleged that around 8 p.m. on June 26, two California residents, 29-year-old Carlos David Chaparro-Jaimes and 33-year-old Christian Camilo Garcia Guzman, broke into a residence near Rumson Road, stole various personal items and jewelry and exited through the front door, according to officials.

Officials said Chaparro-Jaimes and Garcia Guzman then allegedly entered a getaway vehicle being driven by another California resident, 36-year-old Johanna P. Parra-Morales. Parra-Morales is also accused of driving the two men to the residence.

Law enforcement spotted the suspects’ vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, which allegedly sparked a brief pursuit. During the alleged chase, the suspect vehicle struck a parked vehicle. The suspects then allegedly exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot before being taken into custody, officials said.

Upon their arrests, officers allegedly found Parra-Morales to be in possession of a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine. The alleged stolen items from the home were also recovered.

Chaparro-Jaimes and Garcia Guzman were both charged with one count of second-degree burglary and one count of resisting arrest.

Parra-Morales, who was arraigned at an earlier date, was charged with one count of second-degree burglary, one count of third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The three suspects are scheduled to return to court Oct. 12 and were held without bail. They all face a maximum of 15 years in prison.