LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A home on Chautauqua Lake in the Village of Lakewood was broken into by three 12-year-olds on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to the scene where they discovered multiple liquor bottles and a 9mm handgun were taken from the home, according to Lakewood-Busti Police Department.

Police also discovered a security video showing the suspects swimming in the homeowner’s pool.

The juveniles were sent to family court on grand larceny, burglary, and petit larceny charges.