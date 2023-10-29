BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot in the area of Clinton Street and Jones Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo Police.

Police responded to the area just after 3 a.m., where two males and one female had been shot. All three were transported to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

