BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot in the area of Clinton Street and Jones Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo Police.
Police responded to the area just after 3 a.m., where two males and one female had been shot. All three were transported to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
