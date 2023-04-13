LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 3-year-old child is in critical condition after being attacked by “numerous” family-owned dogs, according to the Niagara County Sheriff.
At approximately 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, the Niagara County Sheriff received a 911 call that a child was being attacked by family-owned dogs at a residence on Glendale Drive, according to the Sheriff.
Deputies, along with EMS personnel, responded to the scene where they rendered immediate first aid to the child. The child was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
According to the sheriff, the SPCA of Niagara County responded to the scene and took possession of the K-9s.
The incident is under investigation.
