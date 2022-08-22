BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old woman is dead after an early morning Berkshire Avenue shooting.
Buffalo Police officers responded to the 100 block of Berkshire Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. and found a woman wounded by gunfire, according to a BPD spokesperson.
The Queen City woman was dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.