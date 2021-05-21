30-year-old in critical condition after Clinton Street shooting Friday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man is in the hospital and listed in critical condition after being shot on Clinton Street in Buffalo Friday afternoon.

Buffalo Police say the man was shot multiple times around 1:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Clinton Street. He was taken in a vehicle to Erie County Medical Center where he’s listed in critical condition.

BPD says the target looks like it was a targeted shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is askes to call or text BPD through their Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.