BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man is reportedly listed as critical at ECMC after being shot on Sussex Court on Sunday afternoon.
According to Buffalo Police, the incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday, near William Street. The victim was reportedly shot while inside a vehicle and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.