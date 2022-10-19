BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man is reportedly listed as critical at ECMC after being shot on Sussex Court on Sunday afternoon.

According to Buffalo Police, the incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday, near William Street. The victim was reportedly shot while inside a vehicle and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.