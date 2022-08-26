NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man is dead, and two others are wounded after an early morning shooting in the City of Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of 9th Street Friday just after 1 a.m. Officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound and rendered first aid before emergency crews arrived to transport the man to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, according to NFPD.

The man was pronounced dead at NFMMC.

Two other men were wounded in the shooting. Their injuries appeared non-life threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the General Information number at 716-286-4711.